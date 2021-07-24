P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 24, 2021

Beekmantown's Michaela LaFountain dives safely into first base ahead of the throw to Saranac's Carissa Pellerin during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball game, May 6, 2016, in Beekmantown. (Gabe Dickens/P-R File Photo)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you