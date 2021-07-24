Beekmantown's Michaela LaFountain dives safely into first base ahead of the throw to Saranac's Carissa Pellerin during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball game, May 6, 2016, in Beekmantown. (Gabe Dickens/P-R File Photo)
featured
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 24, 2021
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joseph Edward Kerigan III, 70, passed away July 22, 2021. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., July 26th at M.B. Clark Funeral Home, Lake Placid. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on July 27th at St. Agnes Church, Lake Placid.
A Celebration of Life for Dorothy "Dotte" Buchanan who died Friday, January 29, 2021, will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Plattsburgh, 34 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the R.W. Walker Fun…
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man abducted, raped woman in Beekmantown
- Murder suspect reported robbery
- In light of Trudeau announcement, officials hope for U.S. border action
- Police: Two men arrested for home invasion burglary
- ‘ONCE A CARDINAL, ALWAYS A CARDINAL’: Doorey leaves Plattsburgh State baseball helm, takes job at Florida Southern
- Durkee project stalled in court as other DRI legs advance
- Marina owner: 'Very disappointed' by border news
- ‘I owe her my life’: Lung transplant recipient gets rare chance to meet donor’s family
- Police Log: July 22, 2021
- Clinton Co. sees 10 new COVID cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.