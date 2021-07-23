Ticonderoga's John St. Andrews stretches out to beat out a close play at first, but the throw beats him to the bag. Mount Assumption Institute first baseman Todd LaValley makes the putout with pitcher Mike Boule following the play during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball game, May 3, 1988. MAI went on to win by a score of 9-0. (Casey Simpson/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 23, 2021
