P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 22, 2021

Northeastern Clinton's Karrie Tremblay (11) kicks the ball away from the oncoming Alicia Stanton (27) of Plattsburgh High during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference soccer game, Oct. 6, 2005, in Champlain. (Michael Betts/P-R FILE PHOTO)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you