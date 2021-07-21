P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 21, 2021

Saranac's Aundi Parks (14) challenges Beekmantown's Maureen Dixon (23) and Faith Miller (21) for a rebound during a Section VII Class C semifinal, March 1, 1988, in Peru. The Eagles rolled to a 53-23 victory. (Dave Paczak/P-R FILE PHOTO)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you