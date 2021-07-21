Saranac's Aundi Parks (14) challenges Beekmantown's Maureen Dixon (23) and Faith Miller (21) for a rebound during a Section VII Class C semifinal, March 1, 1988, in Peru. The Eagles rolled to a 53-23 victory. (Dave Paczak/P-R FILE PHOTO)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 21, 2021
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
PERU [mdash] Nancy Ann Defayette, 65, of Peru, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, with her family by her side. Nancy was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on June 20, 1956, the daughter of Isadore and Katherine (Cook) Defayette. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Leo and Kevin Defayet…
Kenneth Linihan Jr., a longtime resident of Rouses Point, N.Y., died June 15, 2021, in Ludlow, Vt. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Rouses Point on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Man abducted, raped woman in Beekmantown
- In light of Trudeau announcement, officials hope for U.S. border action
- Police: Two men arrested for home invasion burglary
- North Country districts face wide-spread bus driver shortages
- Crown Point native’s Champ stories eyed for books, short film
- Durkee project stalled in court as other DRI legs advance
- ‘I owe her my life’: Lung transplant recipient gets rare chance to meet donor’s family
- Pair accused of Peru murder served prison sentences in 2017
- Police Log: July 15, 2021
- Westport apartment was drug operation's hub, spanning 40 homes in Upstate New York, according to criminal complaint
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.