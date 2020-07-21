P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 21, 2020

WILLIAM BARROR/P-R FILE PHOTO
Mark Babbie of Copeland Oil foul tips a pitch to prevent going down swinging against the Elks Club during the third inning of a City Babe Ruth game, July 15, 1970.
BURKE [mdash] Gregory William Riley, 62, of Burke NY, entered eternal rest Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center surrounded by loving family and friends. Born on December 1, 1957 in Saranac Lake, Greg was the son of Raymond and Paticia (Tyler) Riley. He was married to Tina Jarvi…
ELIZABETHTOWN [mdash] Clarence J. Phillips, 93, of Water Street in Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Whallonsburg, N.Y., on April 29, 1927, son of the late Marshall and Maude (James) Phillips. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfa…
