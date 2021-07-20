P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 20, 2021

Plattsburgh State guard Anthony Williams soars over SUNYIT defender Ajani Edwards (44) during a SUNYAC men's basketball game, Jan. 18, 2008, at Memorial Hall. Williams dropped a game-high 20 points to lead the Cardinals past the Wildcats, 81-69. (Michael Betts/P-R Photo)

