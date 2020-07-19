P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 19, 2020

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Peru’s Lindsay Oertel races to a 15-second victory in the 200-yard freestyle Sept. 28, 2001, in a CVAC girls swimming meet against Plattsburgh High. The Indians won the meet, 98-72.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 19, 2020 @ 2:23 pm
76, of Plattsburgh, passed away, July 10, 2020 at CVPH. He was born in Bangladesh on November 2, 1943. Services will be private for the family and are under the care of the Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
passed away, March 25, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 24th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Church. Burial to follow in parish cemetery.
76, of Mooers Forks, passed away Thursday at CVPH. Calling hours will be Monday, July 20th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ross Funeral Home in Mooers. Arrangements are with Ross Funeral Home, Mooers, N.Y.
81, of Plattsburgh, died July 14, 2020, at Meadowbrook Healthcare. She was born in Plattsburgh on Oct. 1, 1938. Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Church will be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
