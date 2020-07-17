P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 17, 2020

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Plattsburgh High's Alex Sharon (13) runs past Northwood's Will Arquiett (12) during a boy's lacrosse game at the Plattsburgh State Field House, March 29, 2017.
76, of Plattsburgh, passed away, July 10, 2020 at CVPH. He was born in Bangladesh on November 2, 1943. Services will be private for the family and are under the care of the Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
passed away, March 25, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, July 24th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Church. Burial to follow in parish cemetery.
81, of Plattsburgh, died July 14, 2020, at Meadowbrook Healthcare. She was born in Plattsburgh on Oct. 1, 1938. Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Church will be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.