P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 16, 2020

CASEY DYNKO/P-R FILE PHOTO

Seton Catholic’s Steve Charboneau bounces outside as Plattsburgh defensive end Chris Premore makes the hit during a CVAC football game Sept. 13, 1991, at Bailey Avenue Field. The Knights took home a 26-6 win.

 

