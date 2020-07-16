P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 16, 2020

CASEY DYNKO/P-R FILE PHOTO
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 4:16 pm
81, of Plattsburgh, died July 14, 2020, at Meadowbrook Healthcare. She was born in Plattsburgh on Oct. 1, 1938. Funeral Mass at St. Peter's Church will be announced. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
