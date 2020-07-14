P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 14, 2020

DAVE PACZAK/P-R FILE PHOTO
Ticonderoga’s Mark Trudeau goes for a block against St. John’s forward Darren Krawczyk during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball game, Dec. 17, 1985, in Plattsburgh.
, 63, of Lozier Place, passed away on May 12, 2020. Calling hours will be held Thursday July 16th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the R.W. Walker Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian will be celebrated Friday July 17th at 10:00 am at St. Peter's Church. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Due to…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.