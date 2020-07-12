P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 12, 2020

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Saranac Lake’s Joe Pafundi (right) pulls down Beekmantown’s Jacob Rivers after a short gain during a football game, Oct. 27, 2001. The Red Storm pulled out a 27-21 overtime win.
A funeral Mass for Grace La Duke Berliner will be held Monday, July 13th, at St. Bernard's Church, Lyon Mountain, at noon; burial following.
71, of Morrisonville, passed away, July 8, 2020 at her home. She was born August 7, 1948, daughter of Raymond and Belena (Mesec) LaPan. Arrangements are private and under the care of the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
Terry Ann Hughes, 63, of Malone, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UVM Medical Center, Burlington, Vt. In accordance with the current health restrictions, attendance-controlled calling hours will be held at St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. A prayer servic…
