P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 10, 2021

Plattsburgh High's Tracey Lockwood goes down to one knee to bump the volleyball up the Hornets' front line during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball game, Dec. 15, 1982. Watching the play are Amy Asadourian (12) and an unidentified Plattsburgh spiker. (P-R File Photo)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you