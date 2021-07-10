Plattsburgh High's Tracey Lockwood goes down to one knee to bump the volleyball up the Hornets' front line during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball game, Dec. 15, 1982. Watching the play are Amy Asadourian (12) and an unidentified Plattsburgh spiker. (P-R File Photo)
featured
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: July 10, 2021
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
The family of Greg Bell would like to invite you to his memorial funeral service scheduled for Saturday, July 31st at 11:30 a.m. at St. Alexander's Church, 1 Church Street, Morrisonville, N.Y. Please join us to honor this most wonderful husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many. A …
85, of Plattsburgh died, Sunday, February 14, 2021. A Funeral Mass is Friday, July 16 at 10:00am at St. Peter's Church. Burial is 1:00pm at St. Patrick's Cemetery , Chateaugay. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Female victim found dead in Schuyler Falls
- Westport apartment was drug operation's hub, spanning 40 homes in Upstate New York, according to criminal complaint
- Altona Correctional employee arrested for alleged sexual relationship with inmate
- Sheriff: Alleged murder shocking for community
- 'She just could see the good in everybody'
- Victim found dead in Peru, two charged with murder
- Police Log: July 6, 2021
- Old-school Champlain docs role models for Mo
- Clinton County Fair to make return July 27
- 'It's like a cemetery"
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.