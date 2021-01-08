P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 8, 2021

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Ticonderoga's Jason McCauley uncorks the shot put during the Sentinels Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field meet against Plattsburgh High, April 28, 1993.
51, of Bradley Pond Road, Ellenburg Center, died Jan. 1, 2021. She was born July 18, 1969, daughter of Sandra and Patrick King. Services are private for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Rabideau Funeral Home, Ellenburg.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.