P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 5, 2021

GABE DICKENS/P-R FILE PHOTO

Beekmantown's Alison Trudo competes in the floor exercise during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics meet with Peru, Sept. 17, 2013, at Beekmantown. The Eagles came away with a 158.25-156.95 win.

