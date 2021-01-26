P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 26, 2021

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO

Dannemora's Tim Coplen gets a piece of the ball as St. John's John Amell drives for a layup during the first half of a boys basketball game, Dec. 3, 1981. The Irish came away with a 77-50 win over the Knights.

