P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 23, 2021

GABE DICKENS/P-R FILE PHOTO
Beekmantown's Katie Matott is mobbed by her teammates after tying the game at three with less than a minute to go in regulation during the Upstate Girls Hockey League Section VII championship against Albany Academy, Jan. 30, 2016, at Stafford Ice Arena. The game turned into an instant classic that featured four overtimes. With 3:53 remaining in quadruple overtime, Kirsten Villemaire scored to give the Eagles a 4-3 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.