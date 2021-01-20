P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 20, 2021

P-R FILE PHOTO

Lynette Hamilton (50) of Peru tries to wrestle the ball away from AuSable Valley's Darcy Hamilton (22) during the first half of a girls basketball game at Peru High School, Feb. 5, 1976. The Patriots came away with a 39-27 victory.

