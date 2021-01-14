featured P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 14, 2021 Jan 14, 2021 3 hrs ago ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO Plattsburgh State's Lynette Cray looks for a way around a Fredonia defender during a SUNYAC women's basketball contest, Jan. 21, 2005, at Memorial Hall. The Cardinals came away with a 53-45 win against the Blue Devils. Tags Photo Lynette Cray Fountain Sport Linguistics Flashback Defender Cardinal File Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries DELISLE, Loretta Oct 31, 1932 - Jan 12, 2021 Wright, Richard Miller, Linda REYNOLDS, Brenna Jul 3, 1973 - Jan 1, 2021 Massaro, Ellen Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConroy faces new misdemeanorNorth Country women witness D.C. riotsEditor-in-Chief: Mom deserved betterRally protests closure of Clinton Correctional AnnexClinton County reports ninth COVID-19 deathClinton County sees two more COVID deathsTown of Plattsburgh employee tests positive for COVID-19Hospital officials sound alarm on pandemic surgeHHHN: No vaccine appointments left this weekHealth officials to public: Don't wait for tracer calls Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Text Alerts Sign Up Get text messages on your mobile phone with news, weather and more from the Press-Republican. Sign up...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.