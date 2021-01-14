P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 14, 2021

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO

Plattsburgh State's Lynette Cray looks for a way around a Fredonia defender during a SUNYAC women's basketball contest, Jan. 21, 2005, at Memorial Hall. The Cardinals came away with a 53-45 win against the Blue Devils.

