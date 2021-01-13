featured P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 13, 2021 Jan 13, 2021 5 hrs ago STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO Moriah's Don Tesar (left) eyes a pass he dished off after Mount Assumption's Jeff Law came crashing down on defense during a non-conference boys basketball game, Jan. 24, 1979. Tags Don Tesar Flashback Crashing Jeff Law Photo Assumption Dish Steve Frazier Pass Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Massaro, Ellen GARDNER JR., Glenn May 14, 1975 - Jan 10, 2021 Linney, Karen JAZMINES, Fr. Vincent Feb 2, 1944 - Jan 1, 2021 Devan, Annette Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesConroy faces new misdemeanorNorth Country women witness D.C. riotsEditor-in-Chief: Mom deserved betterRally protests closure of Clinton Correctional AnnexOwens: Stefanik, Trump helped 'set the table' for Capitol breachClinton County reports ninth COVID-19 death72 more COVID-19 cases in Clinton CountyTown of Plattsburgh employee tests positive for COVID-19Clinton County sees two more COVID deathsHospital officials sound alarm on pandemic surge Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Text Alerts Sign Up Get text messages on your mobile phone with news, weather and more from the Press-Republican. Sign up...
