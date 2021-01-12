P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Jan. 12, 2021

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Jim VanArman of Seton Catholic (right) moves past Sean Burke of Saranac Lake en route to winning the 1,600-meter run, May 6, 1993, in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track meet held at Plattsburgh State.
63, of Bart Merrill Road, Cadyville, passed away January 10, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. At his request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, Cadyville.
