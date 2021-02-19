P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb. 19, 2021

EPSON scanner image

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO

Plattsburgh State's Lloyd Wilson (30) and Ken Rienth (center) go head-to-head with Vermont's John Koerner during a men's soccer game, Sept. 22, 1976, in Plattsburgh. 

