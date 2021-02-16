P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb. 16, 2021

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO
The Plattsburgh High football team talks inside a huddle during a season preview photo session with the Press-Republican before the start of the 1976 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference campaign.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 4:51 am
54, of Plattsburgh, died Feb. 13, 2021, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh. Services will follow at 4 p.m.
Cathy A. McKenna (Sammy),67 got her wings to soar with the Angel's on Wednesday February 10, 2021. A full obituary may be viewed at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.