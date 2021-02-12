P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb. 12, 2021

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO

Mount Assumption's John Boule fouls off a pitch from Northeastern Clinton's Kevin Rabideau during a CVAC baseball game, April 28, 1982. Boule hurled an eight-hitter, leading the undefeated Mounties to a 9-4 triumph.

