P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb. 11, 2021

MIKE BETTS/P-R FILE PHOTO

Members of the Plattsburgh State women's hockey team celebrate a goal by Jenn Clarke (19) against Middlebury, Feb. 8, 2006, at Stafford Ice Arena. The Cardinals went on to win the game by a score of 4-1.

