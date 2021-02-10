P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb. 10, 2021

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO
St. John's Cassie Pearl pulls up for a jump shot against Ticonderoga's Amy Russell (22) and Sue Kelly (40) during a CVAC girls basketball, March 9, 1982. The Sentinels pulled out a close 38-36 victory.
KEENE VALLEY [mdash] Paula Ann McDonough, 67, of Keene Valley, NY passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at her home. Mrs. McDonough was born July 25, 1953 in Plattsburgh, NY the daughter of Royce and Argenta (LeClair) Reed. A Private Family Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Brend…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.