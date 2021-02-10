P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Feb. 10, 2021

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO

St. John's Cassie Pearl pulls up for a jump shot against Ticonderoga's Amy Russell (22) and Sue Kelly (40) during a CVAC girls basketball, March 9, 1982. The Sentinels pulled out a close 38-36 victory.

