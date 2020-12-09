P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Dec. 9, 2020

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Updated: December 9, 2020 @ 5:08 am
79, of Plattsburgh, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Keeseville on January 30, 1941. There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
