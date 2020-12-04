P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Dec. 4, 2020

DAVE PACZAK/P-R FILE PHOTO
Clinton Community College's Jared Jarvis uses his head to advance the ball in a men's soccer game, Sept. 23, 2003, against Word of Life in Plattsburgh. Jarvis scored both goals in the Cougars' 2-0 win.
53, of Altona, died Dec. 2, 2020, at CVPH. He was born in Plattsburgh on March 9, 1967. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Altona.
