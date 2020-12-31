P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Dec. 31, 2020

P-R FILE PHOTO
Jim Lacey of The Store lays up a shot during men's City League basketball action Jan. 21, 1971, against the Plattsburgh Air Force Base. PAFB came away with a 98-94 victory. Lacey was the top scorer in the loss scoring 28 points.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Ann Lesley Masters Novoselec, 83, formerly of Maryland Road passed away Friday December 25, 2020 at Meadowbrook. She was born in Sussex, England on January 10, 1928 the daughter of Leslie G. and Marjorie (Luckly) Masters. During WWII she served in the Women's Land Army of…
89, died in Punta Gorda, Florida December 24, 2020. Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church West Chazy at a later date. Burial in St. Peter's Cemetery . Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.