P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Dec. 31, 2020

P-R FILE PHOTO

Jim Lacey of The Store lays up a shot during men's City League basketball action Jan. 21, 1971, against the Plattsburgh Air Force Base. PAFB came away with a 98-94 victory. Lacey was the top scorer in the loss scoring 28 points.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you