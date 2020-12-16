P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Dec. 16, 2020

P-R FILE PHOTO
Elmira College's Joe Spinelli (8) takes a faceoff against Plattsburgh State's Rob Levac during a men's hockey game during the 1990-91 campaign at Stafford Ice Arena.
90, of Cadyville passed away December 13, 2020 at CVPH .She was born on November 24, 1930 . Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, Park Row in Cadyville.
BRASHER FALLS-WINTHROP [mdash] Mrs. Erma M. Webb, 96, passed away peacefully at Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation in Ogdensburg. Due to current state restrictions and health concerns, her family will honor her life privately. Those wishing to honor Erma with a memorial contribution, …
