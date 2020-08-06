P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 6, 2020

MIKE DOWD/P-R FILE PHOTO
Northeastern Clinton’s Jill Gadway scores on a wild pitch, under the throw to Moriah’s Shar Sprague in CVAC softball action, May 16, 1995.
PERU [mdash] James A. Carpenter, Sr. 59, New York passed away, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Albany, New York on May 12, 1961 the son of Alonzo John Carpenter and Mabel Agnes Devlin. Of his many passions, James fostered a love for art, wood carving and literature with …
RUTLAND, VT. [mdash]Anne Beckwith Burton Baker, 96, passed away in May of this year. She is survived by her three children, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial to be held by the family at a later date.
GUILDERLAND [mdash] Kelsey Lynn Lussier Taylor, 29, of Guilderland, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Kelsey was born on May 6, 1991, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. She is survived by the loves of her life and precious children, Kaitlyn Josephine Taylor and Parker James Taylo…
A Mass in celebration of the life of Patricia Pepin will be held on Aug. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Champlain, N.Y. Masks required.
