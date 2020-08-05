P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 5, 2020

STEVE FRAZIER/P-R FILE PHOTO

MAI’s Kevin Buckley goes up for a shot during the first half of a boys basketball game Jan. 5, 1979, against Peru. The Indians’ Jack Daly (30) looks on. The Mounties came from an early deficit to beat Peru, 61-54.

