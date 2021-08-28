Plattsburgh High's Joe Tolosky crashes the net looking for a rebound oppportunity before Franklin Academy goaltender Trevor Cooley can cover up the puck during a boys hockey game, Jan. 17, 2011. The Hornets took home a 2-1 victory over the Huskies. (Pat Hendrick/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 28, 2021
