P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 27, 2020

ALVIN REINER/P-R PHOTO
Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Hannah Schwoebel, wearing No. 10, is greeted by joyous teammates after hitting a home run during a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference softball game, May 11, 2018.
81, of Mooers, passed away Aug. 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 7, 1939, son of Arthur and Isabelle (Favreau) Forkey. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced with the Rabideau Funeral Home, Ellenburg.
AU SABLE Forks [mdash] Sarah was born the daughter of John and Margaret (Burke) Richards at Champlain Valley Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on March 3, 1943, and passed away at CVPH on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She graduated from Au Sable Forks High School. She continued on to The College of St…
KEENE VALLEY [mdash] Bernard Roy "Barry" Miller of 32 Market Street, Keene Valley, N.Y., passed away peacefully on August 8th at CVPH in Plattsburgh, N.Y., a day after his 74th birthday, with his family at his side. Barry was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Oswego, N.Y., to Mary Agnes McHenry Miller a…
