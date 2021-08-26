P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 26, 2021

Plattsburgh State's Eric Satim puts a shot just wide of goal as Williams goalie Ryan Purdy lunges out during a non-conference men's hockey game, Jan. 17, 2011, at Stafford Ice Arena. The Cardinals came away with a 5-1 victory. (Kelli Catana/P-R File Photo)

