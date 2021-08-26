Plattsburgh State's Eric Satim puts a shot just wide of goal as Williams goalie Ryan Purdy lunges out during a non-conference men's hockey game, Jan. 17, 2011, at Stafford Ice Arena. The Cardinals came away with a 5-1 victory. (Kelli Catana/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 26, 2021
ESSEX [mdash] Dorothy ("Doffy") Burgess Voorhis died peacefully in her home on Lake Champlain on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, under the care of her loving family and High Peaks Hospice. She celebrated her 91st birthday this past Thursday. The middle daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Cross) Burgess, …
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Rejeanne Coupal, 83, passed away at home on August 25, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chazy, NY on August 25, 1938, daughter of Albert and Lucrece (Tetreault) Coupal. Rejeanne graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Champlain, received a Bachelor's Deg…
Kenneth O. Hyatt, 101, of Port Henry died August 23, 2021 at Community Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28th at 1:00 PM at the South Moriah Cemetery in Moriah, NY.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Herman Gerald Brunelle Sr., 83, formerly of Dannemora, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at CVPH Medical Center, finally being reunited with his wife. Having most recently resided at Pine Harbour Assisted Living, Herman fought a courageous battle with Demen…
