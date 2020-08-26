P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 26, 2020

AU SABLE Forks [mdash] Sarah was born the daughter of John and Margaret (Burke) Richards at Champlain Valley Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on March 3, 1943, and passed away at CVPH on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. She graduated from Au Sable Forks High School. She continued on to The College of St…
KEENE VALLEY [mdash] Bernard Roy "Barry" Miller of 32 Market Street, Keene Valley, N.Y., passed away peacefully on August 8th at CVPH in Plattsburgh, N.Y., a day after his 74th birthday, with his family at his side. Barry was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Oswego, N.Y., to Mary Agnes McHenry Miller a…
ELLENBURG DEPOT [mdash] Harlan Hebert, 73, passed away, August 21, 2020. He was born February 12, 1947, son of Alfred and Edith (Rushford) Hebert. Harlan married the former Susan Fountain on September 4, 1971. He spent many years hauling hay and straw for many local farmers, as well as runni…
34 of Plattsburgh, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020 He was born in Plattsburgh on February 12, 1986. Calling Hours are Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
