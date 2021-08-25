Peru's Joe Millett battles Jake Davis of Gowanda (Section VI) in the 145-pound wrestlebacks at the state wrestling championships at Pepsi Arena, March 5, 2005, in Albany. Millett decisioned Davis, 5-0, on his way to a third-place finish. (Michael Okoniewski/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 25, 2021
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Kenneth O. Hyatt, 101, of Port Henry died August 23, 2021 at Community Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28th at 1:00 PM at the South Moriah Cemetery in Moriah, NY.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Herman Gerald Brunelle Sr., 83, formerly of Dannemora, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at CVPH Medical Center, finally being reunited with his wife. Having most recently resided at Pine Harbour Assisted Living, Herman fought a courageous battle with Demen…
A funeral is scheduled for Kathleen Perry at St. Patrick's Church in Rouses Point on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Edmund's cemetery in Ellenburgh Depot on Tuesday, August 31 at 11:00 AM.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man in Plattsburgh allegedly pointed shotgun at passer-by
- Man indicted for Beekmantown abduction, rape
- Grand opening set for pump track in Schuyler Falls
- 'We want justice for Crisie's death': Mother speaks out after daughter's death
- Port Henry family escapes burning home
- Plattsburgh man injured in motorcycle accident on Northway
- Area doctor begs: ‘Please get vaccinated’
- Peru man killed in crash Saturday evening
- Beekmantown woman injured in Northway accident
- 2021 CVAC Spring All-Academic Team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.