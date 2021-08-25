P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 25, 2021

Peru's Joe Millett battles Jake Davis of Gowanda (Section VI) in the 145-pound wrestlebacks at the state wrestling championships at Pepsi Arena, March 5, 2005, in Albany. Millett decisioned Davis, 5-0, on his way to a third-place finish. (Michael Okoniewski/P-R File Photo)

