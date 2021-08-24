P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 24, 2021

Mike Ducatte (15) of Beekamantown goes up for a two-pointer as St. John's Mickey Carpenter attempts a block during a boys basketball game, Dec. 12, 1972. The Irish came away with a 76-53 win against the Eagles, led by 24 points from Carpenter. (Ed Holshek/P-R File Photo)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you