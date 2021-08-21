P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 21, 2021

Beekmantown's Brian Trombley (24) boxes out Plattsburgh High's Leo Ryan from a ball as B.J. Adams (50) of the Hornets watches during a boys basketball game, Jan. 31, 1975, in Plattsburgh. (Ed Holshek/P-R File Photo)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you