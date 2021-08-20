Plattsburgh State's Larry Parker (12) flips a shot over the outstretched arm of Clarkson's Charlie Hicks during a men's basketball game, Jan. 21, 1975, in Plattsburgh. Parker led the Cardinals with 21 points, and Plattsburgh took home an 81-67 win over the Golden Knights. (Ed Holshek/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 20, 2021
