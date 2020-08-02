P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 2, 2020

P-R FILE PHOTO
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 2, 2020 @ 9:22 pm
Due to Covid-19, the funeral services planned for Veronica Rock on August 6, 2020 have been postponed again. Another attempt to schedule funeral services will not be made until next spring. Arrangements are with R.W. Walker Funeral Home.
