P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 19, 2020

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Chloe Mitchell (5) and Seton Catholic's Kelsey Hulbert (5) chase a loose ball during girls Northern Soccer League action, Oct. 5, 2016, in Plattsburgh.
PERU [mdash] James C McNeil, 77, of Loon Lake and Peru, NY has passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by loving family. He was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1942, the son of John McNeil and Irene Jones. Depending on the company he was in he was called …
, 87, of the Akey Road, Morrisonville, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Meadowbrook Healthcare, Plattsburgh. A full obituary will follow when available. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Rd. Peru.
