P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 18, 2021

Members of the Peru football squad gather around head coach Larry Ewald during a timeout in a regional final against Hudson, Nov. 17, 2001, in Peru. Peru took home a 35-0 win to punch a ticket to a Class B semifinal against Section I's Harrison. (Rob Fountain/P-R File Photo)

