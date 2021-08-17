P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 17, 2021

Peru's Sam Godfrey evades a tackle from Moriah's Chris Huchro en route to a 26-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of a CVAC football game, Oct. 2, 1992. Peru defeated Moriah 40-28. (Mike Dowd/P-R File Photo)

