P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 17, 2020

ROB FOUNTAIN/P-R FILE PHOTO
Beekmantown’s Brooke Bjelko (18) blocks a shot from Northern Adirondack’s Mara Ryan (6), Sept. 27, 2016, during Champlain Valley Athletic Conference volleyball in Beekmantown.
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 17, 2020 @ 5:51 pm
Erma Jean Haselton passed away at her home in Florida April 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22nd at 2 PM at the Haselton Cemetery, Haselton Road, Wilmington, New York. Rev. Grace Govenettio will officiate. Please visit www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com to leave condolenc…
98, formerly of O'Neil Road, West Chazy, passed away, May 4, 2020. The family will greet guests on Thursday, August 20th from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, West Chazy. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
WEST CHAZY [mdash] Andrew L. "Andy" Tousignant, 84, 0f West Church Street, West Chazy, NY passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown. He was born November 28, 1935 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the son of Wilfrid Joseph and Angelina (Lacharite) Tousignant. An…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.