P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 13, 2021

Mike Davey of Peru slides safely into second base after stealing during the third inning of a CVAC baseball game April 26, 1982. Peru remained undefeated with a 9-7 victory as Mike Henrich and Phil Plotas shined. (Steve Frazier/P-R File Photo)

