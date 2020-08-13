P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 13, 2020

WILLIAM BARROR/P-R FILE PHOTO

From left to right, Alice Backus, Helen Seaman, Midge Gledhill, Delores Bissel, Rita Quinn, Mary Joyce and Gertrude Rusterhotz were seven of 100 women to play in a women’s golf tournament at Bluff Point, Aug. 5, 1970.

Tags

Recommended for you