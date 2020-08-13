P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 13, 2020

WILLIAM BARROR/P-R FILE PHOTO
From left to right, Alice Backus, Helen Seaman, Midge Gledhill, Delores Bissel, Rita Quinn, Mary Joyce and Gertrude Rusterhotz were seven of 100 women to play in a women’s golf tournament at Bluff Point, Aug. 5, 1970.
The family of Nancy B. Taylor (December 14, 1930 - December 3, 2019) of Chazy invite you to join them for a graveside memorial service in her honor this Sunday, August 16th, at 12:00 noon at Riverview Cemetery in Chazy.
94, of Plattsburgh died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Church Thursday August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Holy Name Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.