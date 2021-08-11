MAI's Jorge Rodriguez serves during the season opener for CVAC tennis on April 20, 1982. Rodriguez and his partner Brian Snell beat Beekmantown 3-2 leading a sweep. (Steve Frazier/P-R File Photo)
P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 11, 2021
