P-R Sports Photo Flashback: Aug. 11, 2020

JOHN CORYER/P-R FILE PHOTO
Graham Cooke tees off on the East Course’s fourth hole during play, May 12, 1995, in the Masters North Golf Championship at the Malone Golf Club.
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 6:25 pm
94, of Plattsburgh died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Church Thursday August 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Holy Name Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
67, of Manchester, N.H., and formerly, Plattsburgh, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, August 9th, with his loving family by his side. Per John's wishes, there will be no services.
