P-R Sports Photo Flashback: April 7, 2020

P-R FILE PHOTO
St. John's Kevin Boissey finds running space as AuSable Valley's Doug Robarge tries to tackle him during a football game Sept. 29, 1972 at Bailey Avenue. St. John's won the game, 14-6.
82, of Reber Road, Willsboro, died Monday, in Elizabethtown. Born in Elizabethtown, September 23, 1937, the daughter of Duward and Mabel (Baker) Mason. An obituary will follow. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, Peru.
58, formerly of LaValley Road, Mooers, and son of the late Albert Eugene and Mae Madeline (Mesec) Poissant, died Friday. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Mooers. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home, Mooers.
83, of Plattsburgh, passed April 03, 2020 at the CVPH Medical Center with her loving family by her side . A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Peter's Church and will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.