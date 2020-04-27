P-R Sports Photo Flashback: April 27, 2020

Dave Paczak/P-R FILE PHOTO
Plattsburgh High's Krissy Whitbeck (14) attempts to drive around Beekmantown's Angie Barber (25) during a CVAC girls basketball game Dec. 15, 1992.
BRAINARDSVILLE [mdash] It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the unexpected passing of Jonathan M. Damon of Brainardsville, N.Y. He was born Aug. 20, 1981, in Saratoga Springs and taken far too soon on April 23, 2020. Jonathan "Thunder" Damon grew up and was home schooled on the …
83, of Jay, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
63, of Plattsburgh, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. He was born May 16, 1956. Services are private with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.